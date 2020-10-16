|
|
|
DONAGHEY Jane
The children and family of the late Jane Donaghey
of 22 Little Diamond, Derry, would like to acknowledge and thank the following:
To the Doctors, staff and Nurses of Clarendon Medical for their thoughtful and gentle care of Our Mum during her long battle with Dementia.
To the The Older People's Services Team And the Acute Care of the Elderly Team.
To our Army of Carers' who made it possible with their support and love for us to keep Mum
at home over the last seven years.
Yous are absolute angels and we could
not have done it without you.
To Mum's neighbours, our work colleagues and friends and all those who sent cards/flowers/etc
and who gave us great support during the
wake, funeral and afterwards.
To Fr. Patrick Lagan for his thoughtfulness, care and attention and for a beautiful Requiem Mass.
To W G O'Brien & Son Funeral Directors
for the dignified and caring way they
carried out the funeral arrangements.
To Fidelma and accompaniest for the
wonderful music and singing.
As it would be impossible to thank everyone
Individually please accept this acknowledgement
as an expression of our deepest gratitude.
Month's Mind Mass on
Wednesday 4th November 2020 at 7.30pm.
Limited to Family due to COVID.
