McGEOGHAN Jeannie Marie 9th Anniversary

In memory of our dear Mum who passed away on the 4th March 2011.

We think about you always,
We think about you still,
You have never been forgotten,
And you never will.
We hold you close within our hearts,
And there you will remain,
To walk and guide us throughout our lives,
Until we meet again.

Loved and Remembered always Anne Marie, Kathleen, Billy, Jeanette, Patricia, Pauline, Patrick, Michael, twins Stephen and Mark. Xx
Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 3, 2020
