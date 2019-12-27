Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN McGEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN McGEE

Memories Condolences

JOAN McGEE Memories
McGEE Joan Ballymacool, Letterkenny

3rd Anniversary
The Day God Took You Home

A million times we've needed you,
A million times we've cried,
If love alone could have saved you,
You never would have died.
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we love you still.
In our hearts you hold a place,
No one else can ever fill.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you didn't go alone,
Part of us went with you,
The day God took you.

Always loved and sadly missed by your husband Eamon, daughter Maura and son Thomas.
Published in Derry Journal on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -