McCOOL Brian Died 7th June 2020. The wife and family of the late Brian McCool would like to sincerely thank all those who sympathised with us on our recent bereavement. To all our kind relatives at home and abroad, friends and neighbours who sent Mass cards, sympathy cards, floral tributes and offered condolences.
We are truly sorry it was not possible for people
to say farewell to Brian in the traditional way due
to these extraordinary times. We would like to thank everyone who showed their support on Brian's arrival home and his final journey to the church. It was very moving to see all those who lined the street and stood outside the church during the Requiem Mass. Many thanks to the staff of Ward 31,
the Acute Care at Home team, the Marie Curie nurses and the district nurses. A special word of thanks to the staff of Bryson Care who helped us to look after Brian with such dignity and care in the final days of his illness.
We would like to thank Fr. Kevin Mullan,
Drumquin who called with us to offer comfort
and support in Brian's final days. Also to Fr. Lawrence Boyle for his kindness. It was very much appreciated. Sincere thanks to Fr Michael McCaughey for celebrating a beautiful Requiem Mass and to Lauren and Bethany for the lovely music. A final word of thanks to Ciaran of
W.J O'Brien and Son funeral directors for the dignified professional handling of
the funeral arrangements.
As it is impossible to thank everyone individually please accept this acknowledgement as an
expression of our deepest gratitude.
Brian's Month's Mind Mass will be celebrated
in St Patrick's Church, Pennyburn,
on Sunday 5th July at 10.00 am
and can be viewed via webcam.
Published in Derry Journal on July 3, 2020