MCLAUGHLIN John The Brother and Sisters of the late
John McLaughlin, Glenkeen, Ardmore are grateful to all those who sent mass cards, letters, sympathy cards and phone calls.
Thanks to the staff of Altnagelvin Hospital and Waterside Hospital for the care they gave to
John in the times he spent there.
A special thank you to Edenballymore Care Home for the excellent care given to John in the last years of his life spent there.
Thank you to the doctors and staff
of Cityview Medical Practice.
Thank you to Fr. Farren, Parish Priest of Ardmore and to Fr. Michael Canny who celebrated
John's funeral mass and thanks to Kieran O'Brien funeral directors for the dignified way they conducted the funeral.
Many thanks to the large number of John's friends who waited outside the church during the funeral mass and walked with him to the cemetery.
Thank you to Joe and Dennis, good friends
of Johns for many years.
John's month's mind will take place on
Tuesday 1st September at 7:30pm
at St. Mary's Church, Ardmore.
The holy sacrifice of the mass will be offered for your intentions.
Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 28, 2020