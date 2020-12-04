|
QUIGG John The sister Patricia, nephews and nieces of the late
John Quigg would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their kindness and support during our recent bereavement of my brother and uncle John.
Our heartfelt thanks to those who sent Mass cards, sympathy cards and floral tributes.
A special thanks to Father Noel McDermott for celebrating the beautiful Requiem Mass.
The staff and management of Cornfield Care Centre
for their care and attention.
To W. J. O'Brien & Son Funeral Directors
for their professionalism.
Thank you to singer Fidelma McNamee.
As it is impossible to thank everyone individually
please accept this acknowledgement as a token
of our sincere appreciation.
Published in Derry Journal on Dec. 4, 2020