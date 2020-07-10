|
McCLOSKEY Josie
The family of the late Josie McCloskey,
228 Altinure Rd Claudy, wish to acknowledge
all those who sympathised with them in their
recent bereavement. To all who sent mass cards, sympathy cards, telephoned, sent messages
and brought gifts.
We are so greatful to family, friends and
neighbours who showed their respects by standing along the roadside and at the church gate.
To those who were able to attend the funeral
and all who viewed via live webcam.
We would like to express our sincere appreciation
to Fr Micháel for celebrating requiem mass and
to Kelly McLaughlin for the beautiful music.
Thanks also to Fr Collins who celebrated a
private mass. We wish to express our gratitude
to Partick McGrellis Funeral Directors for the professional and dignified way in which they
carried out the funeral arrangements.
A special word of thanks to the staff of
Claudy health centre, North West and Bryson Care who cared for Josie at home. Also to the staff of Cornfield Care Centre for the care and compassion shown to Josie in her final year.
As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually please accept this acknowledgement
as an expression of our deepest gratitude.
The holy sacrifice of the Mass will be offered
for your intentions.
Published in Derry Journal on July 10, 2020