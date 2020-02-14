|
BIDDLE Kathleen Christina
The husband, children, grandchildren and family circle of the late Chrissie Biddle wish to thank most sincerely all those who sympathised with us during our recent bereavement. We are most grateful to our kind neighbours, friends and extended family for all their support. Thanks to those who sent Mass cards, sympathy cards, brought food, called at the house, helped during the wake and attended the funeral. We are also grateful to all that visited mum during her stay in hospital and hospice. A special thanks to Fr Mc Devitt for his kindness and his beautiful Requiem Mass. Thanks to Keelan for the lovely singing at the funeral. We would like to thank Dr Mc Closkey and the staff of Altnagelvin Hospital, the doctors and staff at the Foyle Hospice for their care and attention. A particular thanks to Bradley and Mc Laughlin Funeral Directors for the dignified and caring way in which they carried out the funeral arrangements. As it would be impossible to thank everyone, we hope that this notice will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation.
Published in Derry Journal on Feb. 14, 2020