|
|
|
McGILLOWAY Kathleen We, the sons and daughter of the late Kathleen McGilloway would like to express our sincere thanks for the kindness and support offered to us by family, friends, neighbours and many others
during our recent sad bereavement.
Heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended the Funeral and those who would have called to the house but were unable to due to the Covid restrictions and sent Mass cards, messages of condolence and floral tributes.
We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude and thanks to all the Staff of Ward 21 and the ICU at Altnagelvin Hospital for the care shown to
our mother and brother.
Their kindness and professionalism
were greatly appreciated.
The family greatly appreciated the professionalism of Pat Harley Funeral Directors who managed the funeral arrangements and thanks to the whole republican family during our difficult time.
Thank you to Fr McCaughey for celebrating our mother's requiem mass and the beautiful music of Caroline McGeady and family.
As it is impossible to thank everyone individually,
please accept this acknowledgement
as a token of our heartfelt appreciation.
Kathleen's month's mind mass will be on
Saturday 21st November at 6pm,
St Patrick's Church, Pennyburn.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 20, 2020