McLAUGHLIN Kathleen
Kathleen's family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to all those who sympathised with them in the sad and sudden passing of a much loved mammy, granny, sister, mother-in-law, daughter-in-law,
sister-in-law, special aunt and niece.
Our sincere thanks to all our relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues who called to the home, sent Mass cards, sympathy cards and messages of condolence and to all those who sent floral tributes or made donations in lieu of flowers to the Foyle Hospice. To all those who helped at the home or brought gifts we are extremely grateful for your kindness.
We extend our deepest gratitude to the Consultants, Doctors and Nurses at the Critical Care Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, for the exemplary care and dignity shown to Kathleen and their compassion to the family at a most difficult time. Thank you to all the staff at Bayview Medical Centre, particularly
Dr Joe McEvoy, for the care shown to Kathleen
over the years.
Our sincere thanks to Fr Paul Farren, St Eugene's Cathedral, for a beautiful and personal Requiem Mass and homily which was a great comfort to the family and to Fr Patrick McIntyre and Fr Peter McLaughlin for their participation in the celebration of the Mass. Many thanks also to Fr Peter for his prayers at the home and at the graveside and to Fr Michael Canny for visiting the home. A special thanks to Father Sean O'Donnell of the hospital chaplaincy team for his attention to Kathleen during her time in the Critical Care Unit. Thank you to all those who took part in the readings at the mass and to Annemarie Hickey for her uplifting singing, which was always so special to Kathleen, and to Aidan Watkins for his musical accompaniment. Our thanks to the many relatives and friends who attended the Requiem Mass and funeral, especially those who travelled a distance, or who joined in the celebration of the mass via the webcam.
To the management and staff of McCloskey's shop, Marks and Spencer and Jamm Cafe for their kindness and support to the family and for their friendship to Kathleen over the years. Many thanks also to Beechwood Florists and the City Hotel for their professional services.
Finally, thank you to Kieran Connor and his staff at McClafferty's Funeral Directors for the outstanding and caring manner in which they carried out the funeral arrangements and for their empathy with the family at all times which was greatly appreciated.
It is impossible to thank everyone individually but we trust this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation.
St Thérèse of the Little Flower pray for her.
Kathleen's month's mind mass will be celebrated in
St Eugene's Cathedral on Tuesday 27th October at
7.30 p.m. and can be viewed online via
the Church webcam.
Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 23, 2020