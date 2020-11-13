|
|
|
McTAGGART
KATHLEEN
The nieces of the late Kathleen McTaggart
(nee McGinley) wish to
sincerely thank all who
sympathised with them
in their sad bereavement.
We wish to acknowledge
the many friends who
called to the house,
sent mass cards,
telephoned and sent sympathy cards and helped in any
way during the wake.
Thank you to all the staff in Daleview House who
looked after Kathleen in her last few months, also the
North West Carers who looked after her in Alexander
House, also the staff in Alexander House who where
very good to Kathleen while she was there.
Thank you to Sean Carr & son for the dignified and
caring manner in the funeral arrangements.
Also we wish to thank Father Mullan for the beautiful
mass not forgetting the beautiful singing.
As it would be impossible to thank everyone please
accept this acknowledgement as an expression
of our deepest gratitude.
Kathleen's months mind mass is
Monday 16th November at 7.30pm.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 13, 2020