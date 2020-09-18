|
McCOOL Kieran To Kieran.
We first met in the Archway Tavern around three decades ago.
We all got on with you straight away.
You were just one of those people. The same £20-00 note travelled through all of our hands.
We looked after each other.
There were never any blazing rows.
How could there be.
You were just so easy to get on with.
We all heard the news on Sunday.
Every one of us devastated.
We still are.
You were one of us.
We're going to miss our wonderful friend.
Rest in peace Mo Chara…..
June, Davey, Micky, Midge, Pearse, Sean, Mark, Kevin and Garvan.
Published in Derry Journal on Sept. 18, 2020