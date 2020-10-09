Home

As the family of the late Kieran McCool we wish
to extend our sincere thanks for your many kindnesses, for the condolences and support that we have received.
We also send our gratitude and appreciation to all
the emergency services that supported us that morning, Pat Harleys funeral service and Fr McFaul St Mary's Parish,
for his kind words, prayers and support during
such a difficult time.

The McCool Family.

Kieran's months mind mass will be at St Mary's Parish on October 16th at 19.30, this mass will also be available online at www.cregganchapel.com
Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 9, 2020
