|
|
|
KILKEY Laurence The family of the late Laurence Kilkey
wish to express our sincere thanks for the kindness, support and sympathy shown to us
on our recent, sad bereavement.
Thanks to all who called at WJ O'Brien's Funeral Home, sent Mass and Sympathy cards, made donations to the Acute Medical Unit at Altnagelvin Hospital and were able to attend his funeral.
We thank especially the Ambulance Service, as well as the nursing and medical staff in the Emergency Department and Ward 24 at Altnagelvin for the care they gave Laurence in his final days.
We extend our sincere thanks to Father Noel McDermott for his pastoral visits to Laurence and for celebrating the Requiem Mass.
Thanks also to Denise O'Kane for the beautiful singing, to the organist and to WJ O'Brien and Son Funeral Directors for the dignified manner in which they carried out the funeral arrangements.
As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token
of our sincere appreciation.
Laurence's Months Mind Mass will be celebrated
on Saturday 29 August at 7.30pm in
St Mary's Church Tamnaherin.
Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 28, 2020