CARLIN Liam
The Wife, Daughters,
Son, Son-in-Law and Grandchildren of the late Liam Carlin wish to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to all who sympathised with them on their recent bereavement.
Thank you to the many relatives, friends and neighbours who called at the house,
sent mass cards, sympathy cards, flowers,
offered condolences, messages of comfort and
also attended the Requiem Mass.
A special thanks to Fr Noel McDermott for his kind and comforting eulogy and to the readers and singer. Grateful thanks to WJ O'Brien and Son Funeral Directors for their dignified and professional funeral arrangements. Many thanks to everyone who provided refreshments at the wake house and to Eileen's Cafe for the refreshments after the funeral.
A final thanks to everyone who helped
with serving tea/refreshments at the wake house
and after the funeral.
To all those who helped in any way please
accept this acknowledgement as
an expression of our gratitude.
The Holy Sacrament of the Mass
will be offered for your intentions.
Month's Mind Mass for Liam will be celebrated
on Monday 31st August at 7.30pm
in St. Mary's Church Tamnaherin.
Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 28, 2020