|
|
|
GLENN Liam
Liam's family would like to express our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all those who sympathised with us over the loss of our Liam.
Thanks to all who called to his home, gave floral tributes, mass cards, sympathy cards, wrote and contacted us personally with your beautiful words and comments, and attended
the funeral.
Thanks to the nurses of Ward 41
who took care of Liam.
Thanks to Liam's goddaughter, Marianne, for bringing us the lovely food over those very hard days.
Our sincere thanks to Father Gerard Mongan of
St Brigid's Parish for a beautiful and
personal requiem mass.
He was a great comfort to us all.
Thanks to Isobel and Erin for the most perfect music.
Thanks to Bradley and McLaughlin for taking care
of the funeral arrangements with such dignity.
Thanks to all the loving and kind people out there
who helped get us through this sad time.
THANK YOU ALL from the bottom of our hearts.
To all of you, our DEEPEST gratitude.
Liam's months mind will be held at St Brigid's, Carnhill on Sunday 22nd of November at 10.30am.
The mass will also be streamed via webcam.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 10, 2020