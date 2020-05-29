|
|
|
McCOLGAN Liam
15 Holywood Avenue,
Altnagelvin, Waterside
Liam's wife Liz, sons Paul and Kienan, daughter-in-law Brid and grand-daughter Niamh would like to express our sincere thanks and heartfelt appreciation to all those who sympathised and supported us during our recent bereavement.
To all those who telephoned, sent Mass and sympathy cards, letters of condolences and also donations to Foyle Hospice, thank you.
We offer our heartfelt thanks to our many kind neighbours and friends who stood out and lined the street to say goodbye to Liam.
A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Altnagelvin Hospital and also to the district nurses and carers who attended Liam with such kindness during his illness. We will be forever grateful.
Thank you also to our Parish Priest Father Michael Canny who attended Liam at home, to Father Neil Farren who celebrated the Requiem Mass for Liam and to Denise O'Kane for the
beautiful music and singing.
Thank you to O'Brien's Funeral Directors for the very professional, caring and dignified manner in which they conducted the funeral arrangements.
Please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our heartfelt appreciation to you all for your support during this difficult time.
St Faustina of the Divine Mercy and
St Therese of the Child Jesus and
of the Holy Face have mercy on his soul.
As each day dawns, we think of you,
As each night falls, we pray for you,
And throughout our lives, no matter where,
In our hearts you are always there.
Much loved and sadly missed
every day by your loving family.
Liam's Month's Mind Mass will be celebrated via the Parish of Ardmore webcam on Monday 1st June 2020 at 10am www.ardmoreparish.com
Published in Derry Journal on May 29, 2020