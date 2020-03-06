|
|
|
McCLEAN LILY 11th Anniversary
In loving memory of our devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who died on 6th March 2009.
It's hard finding words to say,
That haven't been said before.
It's hard bringing ease and comfort,
To hearts that still are so sore.
But memories we recall so easily,
And with them sunshine and smiles,
Cherished moments, love and laughter,
That bring joy and tears to our eyes.
Each day we remember you mammy,
Thoughts of you, we'll always hold dear,
And although we will miss you forever,
We know you will always be near.
We don't need a date in a calendar,
To remind us that we are apart,
To us, each day is your anniversary,
And forever you'll stay in our hearts.
Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.
Queen of Peace, pray for her.
Remembered with much love always and so sadly missed by your daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren in Derry, Dublin, Donegal, Belfast, Glasgow and Australia.
Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 6, 2020