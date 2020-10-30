|
BROLLY Margaret The husband, son and entire family circle of the late Margaret Brolly wish to express their heartfelt and sincere thanks to all those who sympathised with us on our recent bereavement including relatives, friends and neighbours who called to our home, sent mass cards, sympathy cards and flowers, telephoned, and sent donations for Hospice Nurses and Marie Curie Nurses and to all who helped in
any way during the wake. We would also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude and thanks to all the staff at Oakleaf medical practice, Dr Doherty, Dr Doohan,
Dr McLaughlin, Dr McClay and Dr Duffy. A special thank you to Dr Sharkey for her kindness and attention to my wife and all the support she gave the family over the period of my wife's illness, she is a credit to her profession. Thank you to Hospice Home Care Nurses, Marie Curie Nurses and all the Oakleaf District Nurses for the loving care, compassion and dedication they showed making Margaret more comfortable at home.
We would also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Marie McElhinney of Clarendon Chiropractic and
her staff for her attention and kindness to my wife. She went over and above her daily profession in the
support she provided to our family and to my wife Margaret throughout her illness with her loving, compassionate and spiritual care.
Thank you to the Columba community and Fr. Neil Carlin for his spiritual support and kindness towards
my wife. Thank you to the Derry Community of Franciscan Friars, especially to Fr. Columba, Fr Thomas and Fr. Issac who visited my wife giving spiritual support and guidance during her illness and for the touching personal Requiem Mass celebrated. Thank you to Annemarie Hickey and Aidan Watkins for the beautiful music and singing at the church.
Thank you to O'Briens Funeral Directors of Limavady for the dignified and professional funeral
arrangements. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our heartfelt appreciation.
Margaret's month mind will be on the 12th November at 7:30, St Columba's Church Long Tower.
Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 30, 2020