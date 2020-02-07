|
DOHERTY Margaret 1st Anniversary
In Loving Memory of a much loved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother who passed away on the 7th Feb 2019.
God called your name so softly,
That only you could hear,
And no one heard the footsteps
Of the angels drawing near.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you did not go alone,
For part of us went with you,
The day God called you home.
You're always close beside us,
In everything we do,
You were our greatest treasure,
God's gift to us was you.
We always remember the way you looked,
The way you talked and smiled,
The little things you said and did,
To make our lives worthwhile.
Each time we look at your picture,
You seem to smile and say,
Don't be sad but courage take,
For in your hearts i will stay.
Loved Always by your Sons, Shaun, Anthony and Mark, Daughter Patricia, Daughters in law Christine, Anna and Edel, Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren.
Published in Derry Journal on Feb. 7, 2020