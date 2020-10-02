|
|
|
KERLIN (nee McKenna)
Margaret We, the family of the late Margaret Kerlin (nee McKenna) of Aughabrack wish to offer our heartfelt appreciation and thanks to all of those who have supported us since Mammy's sudden passing. A special thanks to the emergency services and the two Carers that attended on the evening of her passing. We as a family will never forget the help you gave Mammy and will be forever grateful for all that you did.
Thanks to all the carers from Rehabilitation and Bryson who looked after Mammy with so much kindness and all the staff at Sperrin Family Practice, Plumbridge for their support over the years.
Special word of thanks to Dr Sharkey and the Community Respiratory Team, especially Kevin and Joan for the exceptional care and attention given to Mammy. Always there to care, guide and support both her and us.
Thank you to those who sympathised with us, for all the telephone calls, messages, letters, mass cards, sympathy cards, flowers, those who brought refreshments to the house and helped around our home in any way.
Thank you to everyone that called to pay their respects to Mammy, those who lined her funeral route, attended her funeral and to Clann na nGael for the guard of honour.
We have been overwhelmed by everyone's kindness and we have taken great comfort from this.
A special thanks to Fr. Eamon McDevitt for celebrating a beautiful Requiem Mass, the ushers in the chapel and to Mary Brines for the beautiful music.
Finally thank you to McLaughlin Funeral Directors, Dungiven for your professional and dignified manner in handling the funeral arrangements.
It is impossible to thank everyone individually, but we trust this acknowledgement will be taken by everyone as a token of our sincere appreciation.
Margaret's months mind mass will be in St.Marys, Aughabrack, Friday 2nd October at 7.30pm
Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 2, 2020