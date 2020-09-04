|
QUINN Margaret The family circle of the late Margaret Quinn R.I.P. wish to express our heartfelt thanks to all who assisted and supported us following the death
of Margaret.
We acknowledge the kindness and prayers of her friends and neighbours who paid their respects during the wake and funeral.
We especially thank Fr. O'Kane for his visits and support during Margaret's illness and celebrating
the Requiem Mass.
A special word of thanks to Michael McElhinney
and staff funeral directors for their help and support of the funeral arrangements which were carried out in a most professional manner.
A word of thanks to the carers, Dr's and nurses of Claudy Health Centre for their unfailing help to Margaret with love and kindness.
To the staff of Eden Vale Care Home, Limavady
who cared for Margaret in her last month.
The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered
for all of your intentions.
Margaret's Month Mind Mass will be
celebrated on Sunday 6th September at 10am
in St Joseph's Church, Craigbane.
60 Carnanreagh Rd, Claudy.
Published in Derry Journal on Sept. 4, 2020