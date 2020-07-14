|
DUNCAN Marie Dolores
(Nee Moore)
The husband, sons, daughters, sisters and mother of the late Dolores Duncan would like to express our deepest heartfelt thanks to all of our extended family & friends for the love and support following the death of our most beloved wife, mother, nana, daughter, sister and aunt. The family would like to particularly thank all of the staff at the Renal Unit, Altnagelvin for their attentive care and support they have provided Dolores with over the past five years; including all nurses and staff at the CCU Ward and Ward 22 Altnagelvin. With special thanks to Dr Sharma & Dr Shivashankar. Also thank you to all the staff at Quayside Medical Practice and Clear Pharmacy in Park Avenue. We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to McClafferty Funeral Directors for helping us give Dolores a beautifully dignified and intimate send off and to Father Paul Farren and Father Michael Canny for their guidance and prayer. A special thank you to Michaela & Isobel for the incredibly moving singing and music during the funeral mass. Thank you to Dolores' neighbours at Derrymore for their kindness and support throughout her time living there. Our thanks to everyone who provided food during the wake, sent messages, mass cards, flowers and donations to the Renal unit. We appreciate everyone's compassion at such a difficult time. And lastly we would like to express our thanks to all of those who wished to call to the house or attend the funeral mass but couldn't due to Covid-19 restrictions. We appreciate those for understanding and take much comfort in how loved Dolores was and the impact she had on many people throughout her life.
"When we lose someone we love, we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind".
Padre Pio pray for her.
Published in Derry Journal on July 14, 2020