Doherty Marion We the family of the late Marion Doherty
(Nee McGee) wish to thank all those who sympathised with them in their recent sad bereavement.
To all family and friends and anyone who sent flowers, mass cards, sympathy cards, who phoned and sent text messages.
We would also like to thank Dr Paul McIvor and all the nurses and staff from the Foyle Hospice who looked after and cared for Marion throughout her illness.
To all the carers who attended to Marion at home.
Thank you to W J O'Brien & Sons Funeral Directors for their caring manner in conducting the funeral arrangements.
As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.
Marion's month mind mass will take place on
Sunday 22nd November in Pennyburn at 12pm.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 20, 2020