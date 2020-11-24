Home

GILLESPIE Martin 1st Anniversary

In loving memory of a dear brother
who died on the 25th November 2019

Today recalls the memory of a brother gone to rest,
and those who think of him today
are those who loved him best.

His weary hours and days of pain,
His troubled nights are past;
and in our aching hearts we know
He has found sweet rest at last.

The flowers we lay upon his grave
may wither and decay,
But the love for him who lies beneath
will never fade away.

Fondly remembered by his brother Charlie and family.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 24, 2020
