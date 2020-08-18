|
|
|
HASSON (Craigbane)
Martin RIP
19th July 2020 Martin's wife Clare,
son Charlie, daughter Ramona, Martin's mother Mary, the Hasson and McKeever families would like to express sincere appreciation and thanks to everyone who has supported us in our
recent bereavement.
A special thanks to Fr. David O'Kane, the Emergency Services, all our family, friends and neighbours who came to our home when they heard the tragic news of Martin's death that Sunday evening and for the
words of comfort and kindness they offered.
Thanks to everyone who sent Mass and Sympathy cards, handwritten letters, flowers and those who made donations to the Chest, Heart and Stroke Association. For the heartfelt emails, phone calls and messages of condolences, all of which have been a great comfort to us in our time of great sadness.
A special word of thanks to Fr. Eamon McDevitt and Fr. Micheál McGavigan and to all our relatives, friends, neighbours and local businesses who called to the house, brought food and helped in so many ways during the wake and funeral.
We thank you sincerely.
We thank all those who turned out in such large numbers to mark the route to the Church to pay their respects. To those who travelled long distances,
to those who unfortunately we were unable to meet personally due to Covid restrictions or who could not attend, but whose thoughts were always with us. Thank you.
A special thanks to Fr. David O'Kane and
Fr. Charlie Logue for celebrating a very beautiful funeral Mass for Martin. Thanks also to Una for her beautiful singing and to Audrey in helping to write the reflection that Clare delivered.
Sincere thanks to Seamus, Deborah and Eugene
from McLaughlin Funeral Directors for the caring, attentive and dignified manner in which they conducted the funeral arrangements.
Thank you to the grave diggers who prepared Martin's final resting place. Thanks also to Alison, Bernie and Marie for providing the lovely refreshments back at the house after the funeral.
It would be impossible to thank everyone
and we trust that this acknowledgement will be
accepted as a token of our deepest gratitude.
The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for
the intentions of all at Martin's Month's Mind Mass,
to be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church, Craigbane,
on Friday 21st August at 7:30pm.
Due to Covid restrictions, family only in the Church.
However, a PA system will be in place outside.
Everyone welcome.
Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 18, 2020