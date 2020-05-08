|
DONEGAN (NEE COYLE) MARY
Loving Birthday memories of a loving sister and auntie whose Birthday occurs on the 7th May.
We would love to wish you a Happy Birthday in the way we used to do,
Nobody in the whole wide world could ever be like you,
We're thinking of you always,
Our memories will never fade,
We treasured the little things and all the love you gave,
But here is your Birthday again,
And presents we can't buy,
Just a parcel full of teardrops we send up to the sky.
Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by your loving sister Bridie, brother-in-law Paddy and Family. Derry, Dublin and U.S.A.
Masses Offered.
Published in Derry Journal on May 8, 2020