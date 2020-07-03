|
GALLAGHER Mary
The son and daughters of the late Mary Gallagher wishes to acknowledge
the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following our sad loss.
We offer our heartfelt thanks to all, extended family, friends, neighbours and colleagues who provided emotional and practical support to us
at this difficult time.
For those who sent floral tributes, cards and messages of condolences, we are truly grateful.
A special words of thanks to management, nurses, carers and staff of Ardlough Care Home for their kindness, care, respect and dignity shown to
mammy and us at all times and especially
during the recent pandemic lockdown.
We also extend our appreciation to Dr Deane,
Dr Sweeney and Staff of Northside Medical Practice and also the Acute Care at Home Team for their
care and attention to mammy.
We acknowledge the priests from the Three Patrons Parish; and a special mention to Fr Joe Gormley for his spiritual support and kind words throughout and to Donal Doherty and Kitty O'Callaghan who provided the beautiful music during the funeral mass.
And finally Bradley and McLaughlin Funeral Directors for their professional handling of arrangements.
As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.
The Months Mind Mass for mammy will be held on Tuesday 7th July 2020 at 7.00pm in St Brigids Carnhill and will be streamed live on their webcam.
Published in Derry Journal on July 3, 2020