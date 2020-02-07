|
GILL MARY 1st Anniversary
In loving memory of a dear sister, auntie, great auntie and godmother Mary, who died on 5th February 2019. R.I.P.
Your memory is our keepsake,
With which we will never part,
God has you in His keeping,
We have you in our hearts.
Always remembered by brother Declan, sister-in-law Eilis, brother Stephen and sister-in-law Elaine, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mass offered.
Special memories of a wonderful godmother.
From your Godson Conchúr, Milly and Seneca.
Published in Derry Journal on Feb. 7, 2020