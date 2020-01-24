Home

JACKSON Mary (nee McCann-Johnston)

6th Anniversary In loving memory of our dear mother Mary who died 24th January 2014.

Sometimes it seems a lifetime,
Sometimes only a day.
But in our hearts and our lives,
You are never far away.
We are always thinking of you,
And wish that you were here.
Because we have beautiful memories,
Of which you are a part.
For God has left a special gift,
Of footprints in our hearts.

Loved and missed always by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Derry Journal on Jan. 24, 2020
