KELLY Mary Lou The Husband, Daughter and sons of the
late Mary Lou Kelly wish to express our heartfelt
and sincere thanks to all those who sympathised with us in our recent sad bereavement.
We wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us by relatives, friends and neighbours who sent mass cards, flowers, telephoned, sent donations to the Foyle hospice and those who
would have called to the house but were unable
to due to the current restrictions in
place as a result of the Coronavirus.
We would like to extend our heart felt gratitude and thanks to Orthopaedic Surgeon John Mc Cormack and to Sandra & the staff of the orthopaedic ward and clinic , all the staff at the renal clinic, the staff at the Abberfoyle Practice, all the staff at the Waterside Hospital, occupational therapists Eimear & Rachel, Killian & staff at Sweeney's pharmacy Quayside, Karen & staff at the Medi Care Pharmacy
Great James Street. We would also like to express our sincere thanks to the district nurses and carers who attended Mary Lou on a daily basis and Margaret who looked after her with kindness and attention.
Thank you to Fr Aidan Mullan for celebrating
Mary Lou's Requiem mass and
father Paddy O Kane for attending the house.
A very heartfelt thank you Emma Jane Kelly (niece) for providing and organising the beautiful music,
the singers Anne Marie Hicky & Torrie Canning
for their beautiful singing.
The family greatly appreciated the professionalism
of W J O'Brien & Sons Funeral Directors
who managed the funeral arrangements and
provided excellent support at this sad time.
As it is impossible to thank everyone
individually please accept this
acknowledgement as a token of our appreciation.
Mary Lou's months mind mass will be via
web cam on Sunday 6th December 12 noon.
Published in Derry Journal on Dec. 4, 2020