McCorriston Mary We the family of the late
Mary McCorriston,
23 Phillip Street, wish to express our sincere thanks to all who offered their condolences to us following our recent sad bereavement.
Thank you all that attended the Wake & Funeral and everyone who sent
Mass cards, sympathy cards, flowers and phoned or sent text messages.
Thank you to all who made donations
to the Renal Unit.
Thank you to Dr Simon O'Hagan and Staff of Bayview Medical Practice, Consultants and Staff at Renal Unit Altnagelvin and Foyle Taxis for their unfailing Care and kindness provided over the years.
Thank you to Fr M McCaughey, Fr P O'Kane,
Fr G Mongan & Fr B Crowley for their prayerful support and special thanks to Fr A Mullan, Longtower for the beautiful Requiem Mass. Thank you to Margaret, Megan & Trevor for the beautiful music.
Thank you to W.J. O'Brien & Sons for their
dignified and caring manner in conducting
the funeral arrangements.
As it would be impossible to thank everyone please accept this acknowledgement as an expression
of our deepest gratitude.
Months Mind Mass on Monday 9th November
at 7.30pm, Longtower.
St Anthony & St Martin pray for us.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 6, 2020