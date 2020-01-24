|
|
|
McFADDEN MARY 2nd Anniversary
In loving memory of Mary McFadden who died on 26th January 2018. Mary is deeply missed by her son Brian, daughter Marie, sister Susan, brother Michael, grandchildren and great grandchildren and by all her extended family and friends.
No matter how life changes,
No matter what we do,
A special place within our hearts,
Is always kept for you.
Anniversary Mass will be celebrated on Sunday 26th January 2020 at 12:00 noon in St. Columba's Church, Long Tower.
Published in Derry Journal on Jan. 24, 2020