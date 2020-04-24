Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Nicholas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Nicholas

Notice Condolences

Mary Nicholas Notice
NICHOLAS Mary Queen's Park, London, and formerly of
Gortgare, Graysteel, passed away in London on
Wednesday, 15th April, 2020, aged 87.

She was the beloved daughter of the late Michael and Annie Nicholas, and much loved sister of Michael, Tony and Anne.
She was predeceased by her brother Joey.
She will be forever missed by her family;
brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces.

Burial in Kensal Green Cemetery.

Rest in Peace, Mary.
Published in Derry Journal on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -