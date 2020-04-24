|
NICHOLAS Mary Queen's Park, London, and formerly of
Gortgare, Graysteel, passed away in London on
Wednesday, 15th April, 2020, aged 87.
She was the beloved daughter of the late Michael and Annie Nicholas, and much loved sister of Michael, Tony and Anne.
She was predeceased by her brother Joey.
She will be forever missed by her family;
brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces.
Burial in Kensal Green Cemetery.
Rest in Peace, Mary.
Published in Derry Journal on Apr. 24, 2020