Maura Farren Notice
FARREN Maura
(nee Rigney)
Died suddenly on 18th October.
Beloved wife of the late James and
loving mother to Seamus, Eamonn and John.
Dear daughter of the late
Edward and Philomena Rigney
and devoted sister of Siobhan, Kathleen,
Eamonn, Daniel, Deirdre, Liam,
Michael, Brigeen and Patrick.

Funeral took place on Thursday 22nd October
at Ballybrack Chapel, Greencastle, Co Donegal.

"Then, Lord, in your mercy, grant us safe lodging,
a holy rest, and peace at last;
through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen."
Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 30, 2020
