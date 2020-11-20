|
|
|
FARREN MAURA
(née Rigney)
The sons, sisters and brothers of the late Maura Farren would like to thank all those who sympathised with us on our recent loss. All those who sent Mass cards, sympathy cards, letters of condolence, floral tributes and donated to Dementia Ireland. Thanks to Fr O'Hagan for the beautiful Requiem Mass and Deborah, Aisling and Claire for their heartfelt rendering of Maura's chosen music.
As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, we trust that this
acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token
of our sincere gratitude.
Maura's month mind Mass will take place at 12.30pm on Sunday 22nd November at St Brigid's Church,
Carnhill, this can be viewed on St Brigid's livestream.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 20, 2020