|
|
|
McCallion Melissa (Lisa) Died 9th August 2020
Jean, and family of Lisa wish to extend heartfelt thanks to all those who helped and sympathised
with us on our very sad bereavement.
Firstly, our sincere thanks to our entire family,
for their love and support.
Our thanks and appreciation to doctors and staff of Abbey Medical Practice, to the doctors, nurses and staff of A&E, Wards 22 & 41,
Altnagelvin, the staff of Foyle Hospice who were all fantastic in their compassionate
and professional care of Lisa.
To all her carers over the years, who cared for Lisa, staff of WHSC Trust for your support and guidance throughout Lisa's illness.
Our thanks and appreciation to MS Society,
Derry and Foyle Disability.
To friends and neighbours, old and new who called to the house, sent Mass Cards, gave floral tributes, and donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice.
Thank You.
Thanks to Fr McDevitt and the priests of
Our Lady of Lourdes, Steelstown Parish for their prayers, and the lovely Mass service.
Our thanks to everyone who supported us tirelessly, throughout the wake
and after the Funeral Service.
Finally, our appreciation to O'Brien's Funeral Directors, for their dignified, caring and professional manner, in looking after the funeral arrangements.
It would be impossible to thank everyone individually, so please accept this
acknowledgement as a sincere token of
our thanks and appreciation.
The McCallion Family, 79 Moyola Drive.
Lisa's Months Mind Mass will be
Wednesday 9th September, 10am Our
Lady of Lourdes, Steelstown.
Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 28, 2020