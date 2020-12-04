|
McCAUL Michael (Mickey)
We, the family of the late
Michael (Mickey) McCaul,
would like to sincerely thank everyone who sympathised with us on his sudden passing. Our family took great consolation from the many mass cards, cards, flowers, calls to the house, phone calls and
donations of food.
A special thank you to Dr McClay and Dr Doohan, Oakleaf Medical Practice for their dedicated care
to Michael. Thanks also to the Carers who looked
after Michael with great care and compassion.
Thanks to Fr. Patrick Lagan for the beautiful
funeral mass and to Fidelma McCormick for
the singing which added so much to the mass.
Finally, thanks to WJ O'Brien and Sons for the
dignified and respectful service they provided.
It is not possible to thank everyone individually but please be assured that your support was deeply appreciated and of great comfort to our family.
A Mass of Remembrance will be celebrated
on Friday 18th December at 7.30pm
at St Eugene's Cathedral, Derry.
Always on our Minds,
Forever in our Hearts.
Published in Derry Journal on Dec. 4, 2020