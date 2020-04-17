|
MOYNE Michael
Michael's wife Anne, his son Emmett and Michael's brother Pat and sister Margaret wish to offer their sincere thanks to all who sympathised, offered their condolences, sent flowers and mass cards or viewed the funeral mass online. Sincere thanks to Dr Nicola Duffy, Oakleaf Medical, the caring team at Glen Caring, the District Nurses and the Marie Curie Nurses. Thank you to Fr Paddy O'Kane for his help and support. Many thanks to Harleys Funeral Directors for their professional manner used at this difficult time. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Could you all please remember Michael in your prayers on 21st April.
Published in Derry Journal on Apr. 17, 2020