DOHERTY Mickey
The family of the late Michael (Mickey) Doherty wish to acknowledge all those who sympathised with them in their recent bereavement. To all who called at the house, sent flowers, mass cards, sympathy cards, telephoned and
sent messages.
We are so grateful to neighbours family and friends who showed their respects at the wake, standing at the church grounds. To those who were able to attend the funeral and all who viewed via live web cam.
A special word of thanks to Joanne the district nurse, Angela from rapid response and Anne the
Macmillan Nurse also Neil and Frank from
Bryson Care for all their care and compassion
shown to dad during his final days.
We would like to express our sincere
appreciation to the priests from St Mary's Creggan,
Fr Daniel McFaul for celebrating requiem mass and Fr. Joe Gormley who attended to him at home.
Thanks also to Ciaran Conner from
Mc Clafferty's Funeral Directors for the
professional and dignified way in which they
carried out the funeral arrangements.
It would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement
as an expression of our deepest gratitude.
The holy sacrifice of the mass
will be offered for your intentions.
Published in Derry Journal on July 17, 2020