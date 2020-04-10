Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Noreen Hutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noreen Hutton

Notice Condolences

Noreen Hutton Notice
HUTTON Noreen
R.I.P. peacefully in Birmingham April 7th, after long illness bravely borne, (family home 12 Greenwalk, Creggan Estate, Derry), beloved daughter of the late Dessie and Celine, loving sister of Michael, Daniel, Dessie, Alec, Tony, Anne, Margaret, Kathleen, Dolores, and the late baby sister Kathleen, a devoted aunt to all her nieces and nephews, a dear sister in law, loving granddaughter, niece, cousin and Godmother.

Funeral arrangements
to follow.

Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle and her community carer Chris.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.
Our Lady of Knock and Padre Pio intercede for her.
Published in Derry Journal on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -