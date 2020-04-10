|
|
|
HUTTON Noreen
R.I.P. peacefully in Birmingham April 7th, after long illness bravely borne, (family home 12 Greenwalk, Creggan Estate, Derry), beloved daughter of the late Dessie and Celine, loving sister of Michael, Daniel, Dessie, Alec, Tony, Anne, Margaret, Kathleen, Dolores, and the late baby sister Kathleen, a devoted aunt to all her nieces and nephews, a dear sister in law, loving granddaughter, niece, cousin and Godmother.
Funeral arrangements
to follow.
Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle and her community carer Chris.
Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.
Our Lady of Knock and Padre Pio intercede for her.
Published in Derry Journal on Apr. 10, 2020