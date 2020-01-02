|
CAMPBELL Patrick (Patsy) 1st Anniversary
In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grand-father, brother and uncle, Patsy, who died on 3rd January 2019. R.I.P.
You are always in our thoughts, no matter what we do,
Our hearts are full of memories, but we wish we still had you.
The pain we feel today, is the pain we've learned to hide,
What we'd give to hear your voice and chat with you a while.
Lord, call his name out softly, and when he looks your way,
Tell him we love and miss him and Heaven's just a step away.
Loved always and sadly missed by your loving wife Maureen, sons and daugthers Susan, Eamon, Patrick, Jane, Caroline, Liam, Maureen and Joseph, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers and sister, nieces and nephews.
Granda, you are treasured forever in our hearts. xxx
Anniversary Mass will be held tomorrow night (Sat) 4th January at 6 p.m. in St. Brigid's Chapel, Carnhill.
Published in Derry Journal on Jan. 2, 2020