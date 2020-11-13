|
|
|
McCARRON
Patrick
The wife, daughter and sons of the late
Patrick McCarron wish to express our heartfelt
and sincere thanks to all those who sympathised
with us in our recent sad bereavement.
We wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us by relatives, friends and neighbours who sent mass
cards, sympathy cards, flowers, telephoned, sent donations for Marie Curie, and those who would have called to the house but were unable to due
to the Coronavirus restrictions.
We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude and thanks to all the Staff at Oakleaf Medical Practice,
Dr McLaughlin, Dr Duffy, Dr McClay and Dr Doherty.
A special thank you to Dr Doohan for all his kindness and the attention he provided to Patrick.
Thank you to the wonderful Marie Curie and
Oakleaf District Nurses for their loving care and compassion which ensured that Patrick remained comfortable at home.
We would also like to express our sincere thanks
to the North West Carers who looked after Patrick
with such kindness and attention.
Thank you to all the medical staff of Wards
24 and 42 of Altnagelvin Hospital who took such
great care of Patrick. Their kindness and
professionalism was greatly appreciated.
A very special thank you to Fr Aidan Mullan for attending to Patrick and all the spiritual support
he provided.
Thank you to Fr Patrick Lagan for celebrating
Patrick's requiem mass in such a personal and
touching manner and to everyone who contributed to making it such a loving celebration, especially
Sr Perpetua and Clodagh and Laura kennedy for their beautiful music and singing.
A very heartfelt thank you to Sr Perpetua and the
Derry Diocesan Lourdes Choir and Maghnus
Monaghan and the Long Tower Choir for providing
the beautifully moving singing as Patrick was being taken into and out of the church.
The family greatly appreciated the professionalism
of W J O'Brien & Sons Funeral Directors who
managed the funeral arrangements and provided excellent support to us at this sad time.
As it is impossible to thank everyone individually,
please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our heartfelt appreciation. The holy sacrifice of Mass
will be offered for your intentions.
Patrick's months mind mass will be on
Friday 20th November at 10.00am,
St Columba's Church, Long Tower.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 13, 2020