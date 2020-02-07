|
|
|
McGINLEY Patrick (Paddy) 4th Anniversary
7th February 2016
I remember the day I met you,
And the day that God made you mine.
I will remember the day God took you,
I will until the end of time.
We made our vows together,
Until death do us part.
But the day God took you from me,
my whole world fell apart.
Sometimes I think that I am dreaming,
I cannot believe it's true.
That I can go on living,
when I no longer have you.
Loved and missed by your wife, Johanna.
Many a day, Dad's name is spoken,
And many an hour, he is in our thoughts.
A link in our family chain is broken
He has gone from our home, but not from our hearts.
Love from your daughter Tracy, son-in-law Pete, and granddaughter Katie.
We'll always remember, that special smile,
That caring heart, that warm embrace,
You always gave us.
You being there for mummy and us
Through good and bad times,
No matter what.
We'll always remember you, Daddy
Because they'll never be another one
To replace you in our hearts
And the love we will always have for you.
Love from your daughter Michelle, son-in-law Jason, and grandchildren Georgina and Edward.
Those we love don't go away,
They walk beside us every day,
Unseen, unheard but always near,
Still loved, still missed and very dear.
Deep in our hearts, there's a memory kept,
For a Daddy and Granda, we'll never forget.
Loved and missed from your daughter Joanne, son-in-law Stuart, grandchildren Oliver, Emilie and Hannah.
You held my hand when I was small,
You caught me when I fell,
You were the hero of my childhood,
and throughout my life as well.
Thinking of you now, my heart just fills with pride,
That I have a Daddy like you that will always be by my side.
All our love from Emma, Shane and Lochran
Published in Derry Journal on Feb. 7, 2020