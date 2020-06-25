|
|
|
O'DONNELL
Patrick
6 month anniversary
of an extraordinary man.
Died on 25th December 2019.
Sadly missed by his children and grandchildren.
Known both locally and internationally for his charm, wit, wisdom
and smile.
A gentleman and member of MENSA. A good listener, storyteller and prankster. He loved a pub quiz and a pint. He was generous, creative, capable and ever the optimist.
As a local boy he was known for his football,
jiving and fishing. An engineer in Birmingham and then the BSR in his early days. He moved to
Belfast and Athlone and later he lived and worked abroad; in Mauritius and Madagascar, as a managing director, before returning home for his retirement.
He loved cooking and gardening.
He demonstrated equal measures of courage, diligence and ambition which shaped us.
We see him in our siblings.
He will be with us always.
May he rest in peace.
Published in Derry Journal on June 25, 2020