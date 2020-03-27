|
|
|
O'HARA Patrick (Pat) Died 26th February 2020 The family of the late Pat O'Hara wish to thank most sincerely all those who attended the family home and funeral mass to offer their sympathies on our recent sad loss.
Thank you to all those who sent cards, flowers and messages of support, especially our family, friends and neighbours.
Our thanks especially to the priests of the parish, including Fr. Chris Ferguson for the funeral mass.
We would also like to thank McClafferty Funeral Directors for the dignified and respectful manner in which they carried out the wake and funeral arrangements and to Fidelma for the beautiful music at the funeral mass.
Please accept this acknowledgement as a sincere expression of our gratitude.
Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 27, 2020