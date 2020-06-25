|
|
|
MORROW
Pauline
Of Clearwater died on 22nd May peacefully at home; one month anniversary. Sadly missed by her children: Fergal O'Donnell, Paula Pickles and Caroline O'Donnell. Mourned by Joanna O'Donnell, Shane Pickles, Martin Miller and her grandchildren: Tara, Milly, Christopher and Lúnasa and also her siblings: Betty, Mary, Jill and Joan.
"To accomplish great things, we must dream as well as act".
-Anatole France.
Pauline's approach to life was youthful; filled with energy, motivation and excitement. She was a unique woman and saw every challenge as an adventure, which she met with enthusiasm and determination. Pauline was respected and loved wherever she went. She travelled extensively and was known in many circles for her love of dance, music, sports and crafts. Remembered by everyone lucky enough to have known her in the USA, Cyprus, Mauritius, Canada, New Zealand, Nepal, Africa and Europe. Described by her friends as the most positive person with the biggest heart. Always striving for something new; diving, skiing, water skiing, jet skiing. She flew on Concorde twice and, after retirement, obtained two degrees: Foundation Degree in Humanities, and Foundation Degree in Travel & Tourism Management (both with commendations). She was an inspiration to her family; supportive, caring, capable and ambitious and especially in the dignity she showed. She was both fun and wise.
"A mother is the place you came from, your first home, and she's the map you follow with every step you take. She's your first love, your first friend, even your first enemy, but nothing on earth can separate you. Not time, not space-not even death!"
-Temple Bailey 1933
She lives on in us forever.
St. Bernadette of Lourdes, pray for her.
Published in Derry Journal on June 25, 2020