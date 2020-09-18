|
BONHAM Peter The mother and family of the late Peter would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours who called at the home, brought gifts and sent Mass cards.
A special thank you to his work colleagues and friends at Graham's in Glasgow for attending the funeral and for the support offered.
We would also like to thank Fr Baker and the Sacristan Jimmy O'Hara, the Undertaker
Brendan O'Brien and family, Royal Alexandra Hospital, Scotland, especially Ward 14.
The music was by Liam and Janette Kelly,
the grave digger and Tommy and Dominic Hasson and family.
Also many thanks to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust for their professionalism and for bringing
his remains home so quickly.
Please accept this acknowledgement
as sincere gratitude.
Published in Derry Journal on Sept. 18, 2020