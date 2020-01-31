|
QUINN Philomena
(nee Elliott)
18th January 2020
The family of the late Philomena Quinn, 9 Waveney Park, Waterside would like to thank all who sympathised and helped at the bereavement of Philomena. We offer our heartfelt thanks to all who attended the funeral, especially those who travelled long distances and who provided help at this difficult time. Thanks also to all who sent Mass cards or made charitable donations.
A special word of thanks to the staff of Ward 24 Altnagelvin Hospital, who cared for Philomena in her last days. Additionally, we also appreciate the care given to Philomena during the last year by the staff of Daleview Nursing Home, Dungiven Road, Waterside, and to the doctors and staff at Glendermott Medical, Spencer Road.
Thanks to Father Malachy Gallagher for the beautiful funeral Mass and to Denise O'Kane and Aidan Watkins for the excellent music. Thanks also to the catering ladies at Ardmore Church Hall for the refreshments after the funeral. We are grateful to WJ O'Brien Funeral Directors, Eglinton for the sensitive and professional handling of all the arrangements. As it would be impossible to thank everyone personally please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.
May her soul Rest in Peace.
Published in Derry Journal on Jan. 31, 2020