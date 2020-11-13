|
|
|
CASSIDY Raymond 15th October 2020
We, the family of the late Raymond Cassidy
would like to express our sincere thanks for the
kindness and support offered to us by family, friends, neighbours and many others during our recent sad bereavement. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who
attended the Funeral, sent Mass cards,
messages of condolence, floral tributes etc.
Your presence and support were
a great source of comfort.
We are indebted to those who contributed to our
father's care including the medical support
from Foyleside Medical practice especially
Dr Burns, Dr Orr, the district nurses and
Caroline McIvor Foyle Hospice. Sincere thanks to
Fr Paul Farren for a beautiful Requiem Mass and to
both he and Fr Patrick Lagan for their visits. To
W. O'Brien and son for the dignified and professional manner in which they carried out the funeral arrangements and to Ann Marie Hickey and
Charolette Logue for the beautiful music.
As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, we hope this acknowledgement
will be accepted as a token of our appreciation.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 13, 2020